Kingston man wielding 2 swords arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his neighbour

A 25-year-old Kingston man has been arrested after allegedly wielding two swords in an apartment hallway and threatening to kill his neighbour.

Police were called to a west-end building Wednesday night after they say a man heard a commotion in the hallway and stepped out of his apartment to see what was going on.

Police say the man was met by another man with two swords “at the ready.” The man with the swords then allegedly threatened the other with death.

The frightened tenant entered his apartment and called police, who came to the unidentified apartment building and arrested the sword-wielding man.

He was is now facing charges of uttering threats and possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace.