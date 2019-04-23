RCMP looking for tips on 3rd anniversary of Daverico Downey homicide

Halifax District RCMP are appealing to the public for information on the third anniversary of the homicide of Daverico Downey.

The 20-year-old was shot to death in North Preston on April 23, 2016.

Police responded that afternoon to a report of shots fired at Downey Road. When officers arrived, they found Downey dead on a pathway.

According to police, he had been shot and his death was ruled a homicide.

RCMP say they learned two vehicles were seen fleeing North Preston shortly after gunshots were heard.

One vehicle of interest is a white car seen leaving from the Alex Lane area. The second is a dark-coloured sports utility vehicle.

Two suspects, a 33-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were arrested on Sept. 29, 2016. But they were later released from custody and no charges have ever been laid.

Downey’s death has been added to the Nova Scotia Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.