Police seek suspects in connection with Hamilton pawn shop robbery

Police are looking for two suspects involved in a pawn shop robbery in Hamilton.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on March 7, police say an employee was standing in front of Pawn Kings at Main Street East and Kenilworth Avenue when two masked suspects approached, grabbing the employee and holding his arms behind his back while pushing him inside the store.

Police say they confronted a second employee inside and stole money and merchandise before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured, police note.

One of the suspects is described as a man of East Indian descent in his 30s or 40s, six-foot-two or six-foot-three-inches tall, and weighing about 220 lbs. with dark hair. Police say he was wearing a black ski mask with the mouth covered, a black bomber-style coat and was possibly wearing sunglasses.

The other is described as of possibly Asian or East Indian descent and also in his 30s or 40s, five-foot-four or five-foot-five-inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 lbs.. He was reported to possibly be wearing black sunglasses and a toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935, Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477