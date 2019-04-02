Crime
April 2, 2019 2:22 pm
Updated: April 2, 2019 2:23 pm

Hamilton, Halton police arrest suspect in joint bank robbery investigation

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton and Halton police joined forces to investigate two bank robberies that took place last summer.

900 CHML / Laura Hampshire
A A

A joint robbery investigation between Hamilton and Halton police has led to an arrest.

READ MORE: Truck driver in collision faces charges, ‘not properly licensed’: Hamilton police

Last summer, police started investigating two bank robberies: one that took place in May at a Hamilton Scotiabank and another in July at a Burlington TD Bank.

READ MORE: Hamilton is Premier Doug Ford’s ‘biggest frustration’ when it comes to cannabis

The investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Toronto man, who is now facing robbery charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington Crime
Burlington TD
Burlington TD robbery
Halton
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton Scotiabank
Hamilton Scotiabank robbery
HamOnt
Robbery
Scotiabank
Toronto

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.