Hamilton, Halton police arrest suspect in joint bank robbery investigation

A joint robbery investigation between Hamilton and Halton police has led to an arrest.
Last summer, police started investigating two bank robberies: one that took place in May at a Hamilton Scotiabank and another in July at a Burlington TD Bank.
The investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Toronto man, who is now facing robbery charges.
