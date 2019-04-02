Hamilton, Halton police arrest suspect in joint bank robbery investigation

A joint robbery investigation between Hamilton and Halton police has led to an arrest.

Last summer, police started investigating two bank robberies: one that took place in May at a Hamilton Scotiabank and another in July at a Burlington TD Bank.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Toronto man, who is now facing robbery charges.

A Toronto man has been charged with two counts of robbery after @HaltonPolice and Hamilton Police entered into a joint investigation. https://t.co/4AZ9vrQuAW #HamOnt @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/i7ts5MsDzQ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 2, 2019