Suspected bank robber arrested by Hamilton Police

Hamilton police have arrested a suspected bank robber.

READ MORE: Youths facing 1st-degree murder charge in Hamilton’s 2nd homicide of 2019: police

Police say three banks were robbed earlier this month by a man wearing sunglasses, who would pass a note to the teller, demanding money.

However, police say the man only obtained cash from one bank.

The investigation led to the arrest of 51-year-old man, who is now facing charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

READ MORE: Hamilton student allegedly followed by man twice in as many weeks

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Constable Jamie Crichton by calling 905-546-8934 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged a Hamilton man with Robbery, relating to three separate bank robberies in #HamOnt. https://t.co/0xZzyz1IZG pic.twitter.com/A4IlZ2C7OE — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 17, 2019