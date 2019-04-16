Hamilton student allegedly followed by man twice in as many weeks

Hamilton police are reminding students to walk in pairs after an 11-year-old student at Billy Green Elementary School claims she was followed by a man, while walking home from school on two separate occasions.

Police say the girl was walking home alone from school on Monday, April 8, when she noticed the man following her, so she ran home and didn’t report the incident until she spotted the man following her again the next week (Monday, April 15).

The girl ran to school and told staff what happened, but police say the man never approached or talked to the student.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, 40 to 50 years-old, with light brown skin, a mustache and puffy light brown hair.

He was wearing a black coat and shoes, with grey and white jogging pants.

This is the only reported incident at this time, but if you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation and identification of this person, you are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ben Thibodeau at (905) 546-8907.