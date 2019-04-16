Youths facing 1st-degree murder charge in Hamilton’s 2nd homicide of 2019: police

Three male youths are in court Tuesday to answer for charges of first-degree murder after Hamilton police say a 17-year-old male was found dead in his vehicle.

Police say they responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Patterson and Wesley Road in Dundas on Monday at around 7:35 p.m.

Police arrived to find the vehicle in a forested area off the road.

They say there was a teenage male in the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person has died after earlier reported collision on Patterson Road in Dundas @hamiltonpolice homicide unit has been notified. Patterson Road remains closed to traffic and residents between Valley Road and Wesley Avenue. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/ORW7T59GKy — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 16, 2019

However, based on evidence at the scene, police believe the 17-year-old victim sustained injuries “inconsistent with a vehicle collision”.

Officers say they located three males who matched the description received in witness reports of three men fleeing the area. They were arrested in a wooded area off York Road and are facing first-degree murder charges.

“Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not at risk,” said Hamilton police in an official release. “Investigators are not seeking any more suspects at this time.”

The official cause of death remains under investigation by the coroner with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning.