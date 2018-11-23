Hamilton man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in girlfriend’s stabbing
For the second time in three years, a Hamilton man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend.
A jury has found Haiden Suarez Noa guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Tania Cowell.
In 2015, Suarez Noa was acquitted of second-degree murder in the case but was found guilty of manslaughter.
The 41-year-old man admitted to stabbing Cowell in their Stoney Creek apartment on March 9, 2013, while their five-month-old son slept on a couch, but Suarez Noa claimed he didn’t intend for her to die.
Cowell was stabbed 11 times.
