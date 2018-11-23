Crime
November 23, 2018 8:02 am

Hamilton man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in girlfriend’s stabbing

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Haiden Suarez Noa admitted to stabbing his girlfriend Tania Cowell in their Stoney Creek apartment in 2013, while their baby slept on the couch, but insists he didn't intend for her die.

For the second time in three years, a Hamilton man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend.

A jury has found Haiden Suarez Noa guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Tania Cowell.

In 2015, Suarez Noa was acquitted of second-degree murder in the case but was found guilty of manslaughter.

The 41-year-old man admitted to stabbing Cowell in their Stoney Creek apartment on March 9, 2013, while their five-month-old son slept on a couch, but Suarez Noa claimed he didn’t intend for her to die.

Cowell was stabbed 11 times.

