Hamilton man charged after hair salon robbery in city’s east end

Police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old Hamilton man after he allegedly committed an armed robbery at a hair salon near Eastgate Square earlier this year.

Officers got the call January 4, shortly before 7:00 p.m., to a First Choice Haircutters location at 96 Centennial Parkway North.

Investigators say the lone suspect entered the store armed with a knife and grabbed an unknown amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Hamilton police arrested Steve Robertson on Wednesday, just over four months after the holdup, and charged him with robbery and disguise with intent.