Saskatoon enters national debate surrounding AI data centres

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City councils across the country are grappling with how to deal with and regulate proposed AI data centres.

Council in Hamilton, Ont., recently rejected a proposed one-year moratorium on pausing data centre development. And now, Saskatoon is the latest city to weigh the pros and cons of the energy-intensive facilities.

Like many Canadian cities, Saskatoon is considering whether large AI data centres have a place. Saskatoon city councillor Scott Ford wants administration to do the legwork before any projects are pursued.

“People are looking at the pros and cons of data centres and we’re feeling that will eventually hit Saskatoon,” said Ford.

City administration will look at everything from potential economic benefits to demands on water and electricity. Ford’s motion comes as the province gets attention from companies wanting to build them. It also comes with protests from people who don’t want them.

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Jason Aebig with the Chamber of Commerce understands the concerns, but he also hopes the city doesn’t lose sight of the potential economic opportunities, with data centres quickly becoming integrated into our economy.

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“Because I don’t think there is jurisdiction in North America that cannot afford to look at this kind of infrastructure,” said Aebig.

And the debate is playing out elsewhere in the province. Construction is well underway on Bell Canada’s AI data centre in the RM of Sherwood after the project drew protests.

In Moose Jaw, a proposed AI data centre at the former Valley View centre site has faced significant opposition.

Jeff Deagle helped organize a petition against that project. He says people are concerned about environmental impacts.

“I think more people are becoming more aware of it, and more people are willing to voice their concerns about it,” said Deagle.

The provincial government says it is not opposed to AI data centres but the Valley View project will not move forward without an approved power allocation.

The technology industry sees Saskatchewan as a place with the resources to power the next generation of AI, and communities are now asking what these projects will mean for people who live here.

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Council’s motion calls for those questions to be answered before the city develops a strategy to attract or support major data centres, and the debate within council and beyond is likely just beginning.