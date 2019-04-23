Lifestyle
April 23, 2019 4:09 pm

Federal seniors minister to visit Orillia Wednesday to discuss new programming

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi will be visiting Orillia Wednesday to discuss local seniors programming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
According to a press release by the city, Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi will visit Orillia on Wednesday to talk about local seniors programming, which launched in the city because of the federal New Horizons fund.

This year, the funds will be used for materials for a program called Seniors at Play, which will incorporate activities like card games, shuffleboard and carpet bowling.

Orillia’s parks, recreation and culture department received a total of $50,000 from the New Horizons fund both this and last year, the release says.

In 2018, the funding was used to expand the pad at Homewood Park by adding court lining and pickleball nets for a program called Pickleball in the Park.

Tassi will appear at the Rotary Place in Orillia on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

