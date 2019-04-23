OPP searching for missing 59-year-old Midland man

South Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a 59-year-old Midland man who was last seen at a local retail store on April 7.
Police describe Steven William Wilkins as a five-foot-tall man weighing 170 pounds with a stocky build, grey-and-brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.
According to officers, Wilkins was last seen at County Road 93 in Midland at 5 p.m. on April 7 wearing a grey sweater, jeans, a black winter jacket and a fanny pack.
He was recently living in Midland, police add.
Wilkins’ friends have reportedly been trying to contact him with no luck, police say, and are concerned for his well-being because they say his absence is uncharacteristic.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
