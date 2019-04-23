Canada
April 23, 2019 11:01 am

OPP searching for missing 59-year-old Midland man

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP are searching for a missing 59-year-old Midland man who was last seen on April 7.

Police handout
A A

South Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a 59-year-old Midland man who was last seen at a local retail store on April 7.

Police describe Steven William Wilkins as a five-foot-tall man weighing 170 pounds with a stocky build, grey-and-brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

READ MORE: Barrie police to reconnect with those who shared information in local 2005 murder

According to officers, Wilkins was last seen at County Road 93 in Midland at 5 p.m. on April 7 wearing a grey sweater, jeans, a black winter jacket and a fanny pack.

He was recently living in Midland, police add.

READ MORE: Street sweeping underway in Barrie

Wilkins’ friends have reportedly been trying to contact him with no luck, police say, and are concerned for his well-being because they say his absence is uncharacteristic.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Midland crime
Midland missing person
Midland OPP
Midland Police
Missing man Midland
missing person
missing person Midland
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
South Georgian Bay OPP
Steven William Wilkins

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.