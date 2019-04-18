Street sweeping underway in Barrie

Street sweeping is underway in Barrie and will clear the city’s roads of winter’s remnants, according to a press release issued by the city.

Crews will be required to prioritize sweeping the roadways in the city’s drinking water protection areas before moving outward, the release adds.

The sweeping will take about 10 weeks to finish, depending on the weather, and is expected to be completed by mid-June.

According to the release, the City of Barrie collected 2,400 tonnes of sand last year, most of which was reused this winter on city streets.

By recycling the sand, the city avoided over $250,000 in costs and left extra space at Barrie’s landfill.

“We are always looking for new ways of providing safe driving conditions that are more environmentally and economically sustainable,” Dave Friary, Barrie’s roads, parks and fleet director, said in the release. “This is a great example of staff taking initiative to come up with ideas to improve efficiencies.”

