Bradford couple arrested after purse theft: South Simcoe police
A 30-year-old woman and 33-year-old man from Bradford have been charged following the reported theft of a purse from a shopping cart at a Holland Street West department store, South Simcoe police say.
The woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of probation breach and one count of credit card use, officers say.
READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect following hit-and-run collision
According to police, the man has been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of credit card use.
After the reported theft on Wednesday, police issued a search warrant for a home in Bradford, officers say, and the stolen property was found.
READ MORE: What’s open and closed in Barrie this Easter long weekend
The accused were released with future court dates, South Simcoe officers add.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.