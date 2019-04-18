Bradford couple arrested after purse theft: South Simcoe police

A 30-year-old woman and 33-year-old man from Bradford have been charged following the reported theft of a purse from a shopping cart at a Holland Street West department store, South Simcoe police say.

The woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of probation breach and one count of credit card use, officers say.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect following hit-and-run collision

According to police, the man has been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of credit card use.

After the reported theft on Wednesday, police issued a search warrant for a home in Bradford, officers say, and the stolen property was found.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in Barrie this Easter long weekend

The accused were released with future court dates, South Simcoe officers add.