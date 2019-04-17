Lifestyle
April 17, 2019 6:13 pm

What’s open and closed in Barrie this Easter long weekend

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Some businesses and city services in Barrie will operate on altered hours for the Easter long weekend.

Hannah Jackson / Global News
Several businesses and city services will have altered hours for this year’s Easter long weekend. Here’s what to expect:

Good Friday (April 19):

  • The Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills will be closed
  • Barrie Transit will not operate service
  • Go Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie
  • Downtown parking on-street and in lots is free
  • Barrie City Hall will be closed
  • The Barrie landfill will be closed
  • The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will operate on shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: 

  • Curbside collection for garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste will occur on Saturday, instead of Friday
  • Easter activities are planned at the Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre

Easter Sunday (April 21):

  • The Upper Canada Mall will be closed
  • Vaughan Mills will be closed
  • Barrie Transit will not operate service
  • The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will operate on shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Easter Monday (April 22):

  • Barrie City Hall will be closed
  • Barrie Transit will resume regular service
  • Curbside collection for garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste will occur as usual
  • The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will resume regular operating hours

