What’s open and closed in Barrie this Easter long weekend

Several businesses and city services will have altered hours for this year’s Easter long weekend. Here’s what to expect:

Good Friday (April 19):

The Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills will be closed

Barrie Transit will not operate service

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie

Downtown parking on-street and in lots is free

Barrie City Hall will be closed

The Barrie landfill will be closed

The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will operate on shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 20:

Curbside collection for garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste will occur on Saturday, instead of Friday

Easter activities are planned at the Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre

Easter Sunday (April 21):

The Upper Canada Mall will be closed

Vaughan Mills will be closed

Barrie Transit will not operate service

The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will operate on shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Easter Monday (April 22):

Barrie City Hall will be closed

Barrie Transit will resume regular service

Curbside collection for garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste will occur as usual

The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will resume regular operating hours

