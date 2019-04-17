What’s open and closed in Barrie this Easter long weekend
Several businesses and city services will have altered hours for this year’s Easter long weekend. Here’s what to expect:
Good Friday (April 19):
- The Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills will be closed
- Barrie Transit will not operate service
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie
- Downtown parking on-street and in lots is free
- Barrie City Hall will be closed
- The Barrie landfill will be closed
- The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will operate on shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 20:
- Curbside collection for garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste will occur on Saturday, instead of Friday
- Easter activities are planned at the Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre
Easter Sunday (April 21):
- The Upper Canada Mall will be closed
- Vaughan Mills will be closed
- Barrie Transit will not operate service
- The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will operate on shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Easter Monday (April 22):
- Barrie City Hall will be closed
- Barrie Transit will resume regular service
- Curbside collection for garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste will occur as usual
- The Allandale Recreation Centre, the East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre will resume regular operating hours
