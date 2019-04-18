Barrie police to reconnect with those who shared information in local 2005 murder

In the coming weeks, officers will reconnect with those who shared information about April Dobson’s murder in 2005, one of the largest investigations in the history of Barrie’s police service.

“It’s been an active and ongoing investigation, sadly, since October 14, 2005,” Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications coordinator, told Global News.

The Dobson family, he added, is “seeking answers to a number of questions that have yet to be able to be answered.”

On the evening of the incident, 40-year-old Dobson was sitting on a porch socializing with friends, when she was struck down with a gunshot that took her life.

At the time of the incident, witnesses were interviewed and described the suspect as a young man between the the ages of 16 and 18, with a thin build, who was last seen running east from the home Dobson was at on Browning Trail.

According to police, the suspect got on a mountain bike and disappeared down an unlit catwalk that leads to Bronte Crescent and was never seen again.

“The police want to solve this very, very serious crime that occurred in our community and not only impacted the Dobson family but ultimately the City of Barrie as well,” Leon said. “If somebody has information that could be crucial or very helpful to the investigation, we want to make sure that it gets to the hands of our investigators.”

A $50,000 reward is available for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Dobson’s death, police say.

Anyone with information can contact the Barrie police’s homicide tip line at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip www.p3tips.com, Barrie police add.

