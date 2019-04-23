Royal Family celebrates Prince Louis’ 1st birthday with adorable new photos

The youngest member of the Royal Family turned one on Tuesday, and proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William released home photos for the occasion.

Kensington Palace tweeted three new pictures of Prince Louis on Monday evening, noting that the photos were taken by Middleton herself at the family’s home.

In two of the photos, one-year-old Louis is smiling while covered in grass, playing in the garden. In the third, the young prince is wearing a blue sweater with a puppy on it.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈 The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow,” the Palace tweeted.

“The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.”

WATCH BELOW: The Royal Family follows some peculiar rules

Royal fans were quick to point out that Louis looks a lot like his older siblings, three-year-old Princess Charlotte and five-year-old Prince George.

People also commented that Louis resembles his mother, too.

This isn’t the first time that Middleton got behind the camera to take royal portraits.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, was the photographer behind Charlotte’s first birthday portraits, too. Middleton has also taken shots of her children to share with the family’s official social media accounts, including a snap of George on his first day of school.

READ MORE: ‘It is a huge responsibility’: Prince Harry and Oprah team up for new show on mental health

The Duchess’ photos often offer a candid look into her family’s private life, as they capture the children in less formal settings.

Louis may be the baby of the Royal Family for now, but he will soon become an older cousin to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s child — who is due any day now.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break tradition with ‘private’ birthing plan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not revealed the name or sex of their child, but royal onlookers are betting on a girl.

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca