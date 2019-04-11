Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break tradition with ‘private’ birthing plan

The royal baby will be here any day now, and parents-to-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are breaking tradition and revealing certain details of their birthing plan.

A statement from Kensington Palace officials on Thursday says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “look forward” to sharing the news of their baby’s birth once they have had a chance to celebrate privately.

This means that unlike Kate Middleton and Prince William, Markle and Prince Harry are not likely to show their newborn on the steps of the hospital hours after welcoming their child. This “stepping out” is a common Royal Family tradition.

Instead, Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, will likely have an official photocall a few days after the baby is born.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement reads.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter tweeted on Thursday that the couple may not even reveal Markle has given birth until a few days after the fact.

While Markle and Prince Harry have remained quiet on the sex and name of their baby, royal onlookers are confident they are having a girl. Bets are also placed on the name of Elizabeth, after the Queen.

There’s also much speculation around where Markle will give birth.

Princess Diana and Middleton gave birth in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, but it is unclear if Markle will do the same.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, so some royal experts say Markle may give birth closer to her residence.

In the past, the public was officially alerted when a member of the Royal Family was admitted to hospital to give birth.

Since Markle and Prince Harry want their privacy, they may try to keep her labour announcement under wraps.

