New pool planned for Saskatchewan’s Buffalo Pound provincial park

The pool at Buffalo Pound provincial park has been demolished as plans for a new swimming pool move forward.

The Saskatchewan government included funding in the 2019-20 budget to replace the pool at the park northeast of Moose Jaw.

Officials said the new facility is being designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users.

The pool will be developed using universal design features including a sloped entry for young children and people with mobility concerns.

There will also be two new buildings – a change house and a building containing admission services and mechanical systems.

Final drawings are expected to be complete by the end of April and construction started this summer, according to government officials.

“The government of Saskatchewan recognizes that the swimming pool at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park is a key attraction for visitors,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky in a statement.

“We are pleased to announce that a new swimming pool will open to the public during the summer of 2020.”

Parts of the existing facilities will be re-purposed to save construction costs, which are estimated at $2.5 million.

