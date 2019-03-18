New online system launched for booking Saskatchewan campsites

A new online system for booking campsites at Saskatchewan provincial parks was launched on March 18.

Campers are required to create a new account prior to making a booking with the upgraded site.

READ MORE: Campers have to save online reservation history ahead of new Saskatchewan system

“The new system will provide more online services and a better overall experience when campers are booking their favourite campsites,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“With campsite reservations kicking off in just a couple of weeks, we are excited to offer our customers a new reservation site with a fresh look and feel.”

Reservations open April 2 for seasonal sites, April 4 for group sites, and April 8-18 for nightly sites for the 2019 camping season.

WATCH BELOW: New campers learn the ropes with Saskatchewan’s Camp-Easy campsites

Also this year, users of the Camp-Easy program can book site through the online reservation system or through the call centre at 1-855-737-7275.

Camp-Easy is expanding to eight provincial parks for the upcoming season, giving those new to camping, or for those interested, a convenient camping trip requiring minimal preparation and effort.

Camp-Easy sites are $65 per night.