Consumer
March 18, 2019 4:06 pm
Updated: March 18, 2019 4:07 pm

New online system launched for booking Saskatchewan campsites

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The provincial government says the new system will provide more online services when campers are booking their favourite campsites in Saskatchewan.

File / Global News
A A

A new online system for booking campsites at Saskatchewan provincial parks was launched on March 18.

Campers are required to create a new account prior to making a booking with the upgraded site.

READ MORE: Campers have to save online reservation history ahead of new Saskatchewan system

“The new system will provide more online services and a better overall experience when campers are booking their favourite campsites,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“With campsite reservations kicking off in just a couple of weeks, we are excited to offer our customers a new reservation site with a fresh look and feel.”

Reservations open April 2 for seasonal sites, April 4 for group sites, and April 8-18 for nightly sites for the 2019 camping season.

WATCH BELOW: New campers learn the ropes with Saskatchewan’s Camp-Easy campsites

Also this year, users of the Camp-Easy program can book site through the online reservation system or through the call centre at 1-855-737-7275.

Camp-Easy is expanding to eight provincial parks for the upcoming season, giving those new to camping, or for those interested, a convenient camping trip requiring minimal preparation and effort.

Camp-Easy sites are $65 per night.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Camping
Camping Season
Campsite Reservations
Campsites
Online Booking
Sask Ministry of Parks
Saskatchewan Camping
Saskatchewan Provincial Parks

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.