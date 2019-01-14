Glamping coming to Buffalo Pound Lake this summer

A resort company is trying to change the way people camp in southern Saskatchewan with the latest craze called glamping.

Glamping Resorts will be setting up at Buffalo Pound Lake which is about 28 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

The Northshore resort has two geodesic domes, safari tents and yurts. All the structures have either a king or queen size bed in them as well as power.

“We believe that the camping space is ready for some innovation and opportunities to further the camping experience,” said Cameron Wyatt, Glamping Resorts co-founder.

The glamping experience will cost a camper between $99 – $149 a night, depending on what structure you rent.

Wyatt told Global News Morning that this experience is starting to become very trendy.

“It’s the leading travel trend in Europe and we really see an upside in this.”

The company hopes to open up a few more glamping campsites across Saskatchewan and Western Canada in the future.

The glamping campground opens up on June 1 and goes until Oct. 15.