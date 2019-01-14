Canada
January 14, 2019 5:56 pm

Glamping coming to Buffalo Pound Lake this summer

By Web Producer  Global News

Glamping Resorts will be setting up at Buffalo Pound Lake which is about 28 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

glamping.ca
A A

A resort company is trying to change the way people camp in southern Saskatchewan with the latest craze called glamping.

Glamping Resorts will be setting up at Buffalo Pound Lake which is about 28 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

The Northshore resort has two geodesic domes, safari tents and yurts. All the structures have either a king or queen size bed in them as well as power.

Story continues below

READ MORE: What Canadians are Googling about camping on August long weekend

“We believe that the camping space is ready for some innovation and opportunities to further the camping experience,” said Cameron Wyatt, Glamping Resorts co-founder.

The glamping experience will cost a camper between $99 – $149 a night, depending on what structure you rent.

Wyatt told Global News Morning that this experience is starting to become very trendy.

“It’s the leading travel trend in Europe and we really see an upside in this.”

READ MORE: 5 unique accommodations to add to your travel bucket list

The company hopes to open up a few more glamping campsites across Saskatchewan and Western Canada in the future.

The glamping campground opens up on June 1 and goes until Oct. 15.

exterior picture

Glamping Resorts will be setting up at Buffalo Pound Lake which is about 28 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

glamping.ca
family dome – interior picture

Glamping Resorts will be setting up at Buffalo Pound Lake which is about 28 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

glamping.ca
northshore dome rendering

Glamping Resorts will be setting up at Buffalo Pound Lake which is about 28 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

glamping.ca
light-side

Glamping Resorts will be setting up at Buffalo Pound Lake which is about 28 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

glamping.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
buffalo pound
Buffalo Pound Lake
Camping
Glamping
Moose Jaw

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.