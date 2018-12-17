Fees going up in 2019 at Saskatchewan provincial parks

Some fee increases are coming in 2019 for people visiting Saskatchewan provincial parks.

Annual park entry permits are increasing to $75, and weekly permits to $40. The three-day entry permit will no longer be available. A one-day entry permit remains unchanged at $10.

Also on the rise are costs for full service and electrical sites, which are going up $2/night.

Seasonal campers will also be paying more in 2019, with an electrical seasonal site going up to $2,600, non-electrical to $1,400, and economy to $1,100.

The province also said Monday there will be a $5 nightly discount for electric, non-electric, and economy sites during the spring season.

Changes are also coming to the online reservation system.

Seasonal campers will now have to book using the online reservation system, which starts at 7 a.m. CT on Tuesday, April 2.

Officials said a queuing system will be used to ensure fairness, and people will only be able to book for one person, in one campsite, with one payment.

Seasonal campers will also require a vehicle park entry permit starting in 2019.

Nightly reservations for the 2019 season can be booked starting April 8, which will be staggered until April 18.

Monday, April 8: Blackstrap and Pike Lake

Wednesday, April 10: Meadow Lake

Thursday, April 11: Saskatchewan Landing and The Battlefords

Friday, April 12: Buffalo Pound, Douglas and Danielson

Monday, April 15: Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine, Makwa Lake, Bronson Forest and Lac La Ronge

Tuesday, April 16: Cypress Hills

Wednesday, April 17: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit and Greenwater

Thursday, April 18: Moose Mountain, Crooked Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills and Candle Lake