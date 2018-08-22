Canada
Upgrades coming to central Saskatchewan provincial parks

Completing campground electrical expansions and improving water systems are two upgrades planned for provincial parks in Saskatchewan’s central region.

The work is scheduled for completion prior to the 2019 camping season.

“Investing in park facilities and infrastructure remains a top priority for us in order to ensure we keep up with visitors’ needs and regulatory requirements so our guests can enjoy their time spent in the parks,” Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

Facility and infrastructure improvements include:

  • completion of campground electrical system expansion and upgrades in Blackstrap Provincial Park and Greenwater Lake Provincial Park;
  • completion of water system upgrades and replacement of the main sewage lift at Greenwater Lake Provincial Park;
  • phase two of pool building upgrades and a new accessible playground at Pike Lake Provincial Park;
  • shoreline protection at Blackstrap Provincial Park; and
  • campground office replacement in Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport is investing over $2 million for the upgrades.

Government officials said over $11 million is being invested in facility and infrastructure improvements throughout provincial parks during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

