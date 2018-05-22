Lifesaving Society worried legalized marijuana may increase drowning risk

The prospect of legalized marijuana has the Lifesaving Society worried about water safety, according to the head of the group’s Saskatchewan branch.

CEO Shelby Rushton said alcohol or drug use is almost always a factor in drownings, especially with adults.

“It’s going to impair you and you could potentially put yourself or everyone else in your boat at risk,” Rushton said.

Marijuana legalization was initially scheduled for July 1, but is now not expected until at least August or September.

Most drownings in Saskatchewan occur from May to September, according to the society. An average of 100-plus boating-related deaths happen yearly in Canada.

In July 2017, seven people died on Saskatchewan waterways.

Penalties for boating while drunk or high are the same as those for driving a car under the influence, including a suspension and fine, said Saskatchewan RCMP Staff Sgt. Greg Abbott.

“There’s nothing more tragic than searching for a drowning victim and briefing the parents every day. We just don’t want to have to keep doing that,” he said.

Boaters also need to be wary of prescription narcotic use, said Lorne Edwards of the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

“The message from the Canadian Safe Boating Council is no form of impairment is acceptable when it comes to boating,” Edwards said.

The group has five steps to ensure boat safety:

Wear a lifejacket. Boat sober. Take a boating course. Be prepared – both you and your vessel. Be aware of the risks of cold water immersion.

North American Safe Boating Awareness Week runs from May 19 to May 25 in Canada.

-With files from The Canadian Press