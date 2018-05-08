School divisions concerned pot stores on Broadway would be too close to schools

Representatives from the Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools divisions are concerned retail cannabis stores could be located too close to students on Broadway Avenue.

The City of Saskatoon is proposing zoning which would permit cannabis stores in commercial and industrial areas, so long as they’re at least 160 meters from sensitive areas such as child care centres, parks, public libraries, community centres and schools.

With both École Victoria School and Oskayak High School located on Broadway, a 160-metre buffer zone would eliminate this area as a potential location for a marijuana store so city administration is proposing a separation distance of 60 metres instead.

The Broadway Business Improvement District (BID) wants the economic benefits of cannabis outlets, but the school divisions said business shouldn’t take precedence over student welfare.

“The students in that part of town shouldn’t be treated any differently than the students in any other school in the city,” Saskatoon Public Schools facilities Supt. Stan Laba said.

“Perception is part of it, how things are procured is part of it, what comes with the activity is part of it.”

The city committee voted in line with the school divisions, opting not to treat Broadway Avenue any differently than anywhere else in the city.

The discussion will go before Saskatoon city council at the end of May.