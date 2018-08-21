Bison herd protected as wildlife on provincial land around Banff National Park

A plains bison herd has officially been protected as wildlife on provincial land near Banff National Park.

The ministerial order by Parks Minister Shannon Phillips was signed today.

It gives the Banff bison the same protection as other wildlife — such as grizzly bears — should they wander out of the park and onto provincial land.

The amendment to the Wildlife Act has established an area called the Upper Red Deer River Special Bison Area.

That includes an area northwest from Banff National Park to the area in and around the federally run Ya Ha Tinda Ranch.

Hunting a bison in the specified area could result in a fine or time in jail.

Two bull bison that wandered out of the park were removed from the herd by Parks Canada in the last week.

Officials said they posed a safety risk to the public and to livestock.

One of the bulls was killed, while the second was captured and relocated to Waterton Lakes National Park’s bison paddock.

Parks Canada said the other 31 bison in the herd remain in Banff National Park, which is a federally protected area.