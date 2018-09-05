Improvements planned for provincial parks in northeast Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government will be making improvements to provincial parks in the northeast region in time for the 2019 camping season.

Planned upgrades include trail improvements at Candle Lake Provincial Park and a new equipment storage building at Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

Improvements are also planned for campsites, picnic tables, barbecues, and washrooms throughout the region.

Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said these will improve and enhance the experience for campers at these parks.

“The parks in this region are known for their natural beauty, unique camping and excellent hiking trails,” Makowsky said in a statement.

“Additional investments this year will allow the parks to continue to provide the best experience for park visitors.”

Also part of the more than $300,000 investment is new equipment for year-round trail maintenance and grooming at Lac La Ronge and Great Blue Heron provincial parks.

The government said over $11 million is being invested into Saskatchewan provincial parks in 2018-19 for improvements and enhancements.