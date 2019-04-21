Traffic
April 21, 2019 2:15 pm

Newly discovered hole closes Arlington Bridge to traffic

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg's Arlington Bridge is closed to traffic indefinitely until repairs are made to a hole in the road.

Winnipeg’s Arlington Bridge is closed in both directions after serious damage was discovered Sunday morning.

Police sent out a tweet flagging the issue about half an hour after the problem was identified.

“There’s a hole in the road,” Const. Rob Carver said. “We’ve notified works and ops and they’ll be sending out people — they have a 24-hour emergency ability because things do happen to streets outside of regular hours.”

But while crews are on the case, Const. Carver said it’s unclear when the bridge will reopen to cars.

“I don’t think from a traffic standpoint today’s going to be a problem, but certainly by the time people are up and ready for the Monday commute, it’s going to be significant,” he said.

“I do not believe it will be roadworthy Monday — again, I’m not an engineer, but I’m going to go out on a limb here and say I don’t think it’s going to be open Monday morning.”

