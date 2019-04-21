Newly discovered hole closes Arlington Bridge to traffic

Winnipeg’s Arlington Bridge is closed in both directions after serious damage was discovered Sunday morning.

Police sent out a tweet flagging the issue about half an hour after the problem was identified.

“There’s a hole in the road,” Const. Rob Carver said. “We’ve notified works and ops and they’ll be sending out people — they have a 24-hour emergency ability because things do happen to streets outside of regular hours.”

The Arlington St Bridge has been closed to traffic in both directions due to newly discovered road damage. The bridge will likely remain closed for some time. #Traffic #Winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 21, 2019

But while crews are on the case, Const. Carver said it’s unclear when the bridge will reopen to cars.

“I don’t think from a traffic standpoint today’s going to be a problem, but certainly by the time people are up and ready for the Monday commute, it’s going to be significant,” he said.

“I do not believe it will be roadworthy Monday — again, I’m not an engineer, but I’m going to go out on a limb here and say I don’t think it’s going to be open Monday morning.”