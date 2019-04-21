Man dead after overnight shooting in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday in the city’s midtown neighbourhood.

Police said they received a call around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Vaughan Road and Glenora Avenue, near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues.

READ MORE: Son makes 1st court appearance after being charged with 1st-degree murder of father

When authorities arrived on scene, they located an unconscious man with gunshot wounds near a restaurant in the area.

Police and paramedics rushed the man to hospital in an emergency run. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

READ MORE: Toronto police arrest son in death of elderly man in city’s northwest end

There is no word on any suspects and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto police homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.