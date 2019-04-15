Toronto homicide detectives investigating death of elderly man

Toronto police are looking into the death of an elderly man in the city’s northwest end as a possible homicide.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Black Creek Drive around 6:24 a.m. Monday for a medical call.

Paramedics transported the elderly man to hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police later tweeted that homicide detectives had taken over the investigation.

There is no word on the man’s cause of death.

His age has also not yet been released.

#BREAKING | Homicide unit investigating after elderly male taken to hospital from home near Black Creek Dr in life-threatening condition this morning and later died. Forensics and K-9 unit are also here. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/q9eNK5oJDa — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) April 15, 2019