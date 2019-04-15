Crime
April 15, 2019 10:07 am

Toronto homicide detectives investigating death of elderly man

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police on scene of a possible homicide in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Black Creek Drive.

Kamil Karamali / Global News
A A

Toronto police are looking into the death of an elderly man in the city’s northwest end as a possible homicide.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Black Creek Drive around 6:24 a.m. Monday for a medical call.

READ MORE: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in mother’s death makes brief court appearance

Paramedics transported the elderly man to hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police later tweeted that homicide detectives had taken over the investigation.

There is no word on the man’s cause of death.

His age has also not yet been released.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Elderly man
hertford ave
hertford avenue
Homicide detectives
homicide investigators
Medical call
Toronto Homicide
toronto homicide unit
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.