Son makes 1st court appearance after being charged with 1st-degree murder of father

A son charged with the first-degree murder of his father made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Black Creek Drive around 6:24 a.m. Monday for a medical call.

Officers arrived and located 77-year-old Kent Truman suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene. A family friend told Global News Truman was stabbed to death.

Later Monday afternoon, police arrested and charged his son, 49-year-old Kyle Truman.

Another family friend, who wished to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns, told Global News at court on Tuesday Kyle suffered from mental health issues for decades. They said in 2018, Kyle was on a community treatment order imposed by the courts which required him to be on medication.

The family friend continued to say that the court order had expired and Kyle was off his medication at the time of the incident. The friend said Kent had been concerned about his son’s health prior to being attacked.

“The mental health system failed Kyle, but Kent (allegedly) lost his life because of it,” the friend said.

Global News also learned it was Kent’s third wife, and not Kyle’s biological mother, who found him injured and called 911.

In court on Tuesday, Kyle was issued a no contact order with half a dozen people, including some members of his own family.

If he wants to try for bail, Kyle has to apply to have the case heard in Superior Court because he has been charged with first-degree murder.

The case has been put over to May 2 at 11:30 a.m.