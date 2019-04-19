OPP searching for missing 50-year-old Madoc man

The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is searching for a missing 50-year-old man from Madoc, Ont.

OPP say George Lionel Louder was reported missing on April 18 and hasn’t been seen since around April 12 to 14 in Picton, Ont.

OPP say it is believed Louder may have been going fishing in the area at the time of his disappearance.

Louder is described as white, approximately five-foot-six and 140-150 pounds, with dark, neck-length hair and blue eyes.

It’s believed he was wearing a large, dark blue winter parka with a fur hood, a Maple Leafs toque and blue jeans.

Louder is known to travel in the Quinte West, Picton and Peterborough areas.

OPP ask that those with any information on Louder’s whereabouts or who can assist with the investigation contact the Central Hastings Detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.