Body found in Campbellford park identified as missing resident Nicole Smith: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found in a park in Campbellford last weekend is that of missing resident Nicole Smith.

Smith, 25, was reported missing on Aug. 20, 2018.

On Saturday, a group of family and friends conducted a small search around the town located about 52 km east of Peterborough.

Some in the search party visited the Lions Club Park on County Road 50, where they located the human remains. Northumberland OPP attended and investigated.

OPP say a post-mortem identified the body as that of Smith.

“There has not been a determination of cause of death released yet,” Sgt. Jason Folz of the OPP’s Central Region told Global Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

On Facebook, family of Smith’s expressed their sadness but also gratitude for those who supported them and assisted throughout their eight-month search.

“It means the world to us that you helped bring her home,” the post said on “Help us bring Nicole Smith home.”

The investigation is ongoing, Folz said.