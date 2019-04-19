Crime
April 19, 2019 2:05 pm

Winnipeg cafe targeted with anti-Semitic graffiti

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Police sit outside BerMax Caffe

Michael Draven/ Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating an incident at a cafe on Corydon Avenue as a hate crime.

Emergency services were called to BerMax Caffe for a medical call on Thursday around 10:45 p.m.

When they arrived, responders found a woman inside the restaurant who had been assaulted. She was taken to hospital in stable condition, treated and released.

Officers determined the business was a target for a robbery. The entire restaurant had been vandalized and the word “Jew” was spray-painted on the windows and in the parking lot.

Police say this is the fourth hate crime at the same business in the last five months.

The Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit is investigating this as a hate-related crime in conjunction with a commercial robbery. They’re asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

