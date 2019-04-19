Winnipeg cafe targeted with anti-Semitic graffiti

Winnipeg police are investigating an incident at a cafe on Corydon Avenue as a hate crime.

Emergency services were called to BerMax Caffe for a medical call on Thursday around 10:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Main Street Liquor Mart robbed by man on meth

When they arrived, responders found a woman inside the restaurant who had been assaulted. She was taken to hospital in stable condition, treated and released.

Officers determined the business was a target for a robbery. The entire restaurant had been vandalized and the word “Jew” was spray-painted on the windows and in the parking lot.

Police say this is the fourth hate crime at the same business in the last five months.

READ MORE: ‘IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE’ signs posted at University of Manitoba

The Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit is investigating this as a hate-related crime in conjunction with a commercial robbery. They’re asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).