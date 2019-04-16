Main Street Liquor Mart robbed by man on meth

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a Liquor Mart on Main Street was robbed Monday night.

Winnipeg police said the suspect – believed to have been high on meth while robbing the store – threatened a worker with a large flashlight.

Employees at the store called the cops, who used the Air1 helicopter to track down the suspect.

Officers inside the helicopter saw the man hiding items, and police on the ground found the booze and flashlight.

A police investigation discovered the suspect had robbed the same Liquor Mart the previous week.

Bernard Wailunga, 25, is facing multiple offenses, including robbery.

