B.C. professional freeskier Dave Treadway killed in accident near Pemberton

A well-known B.C. professional freeskier has died in an accident near Pemberton.

Kate Treadway-Elinsky told Global News that her nephew, skier Dave Treadway, died Monday.

She said Treadway and his wife had been living in the area where he was filming a movie.

“[He] lived to ski on these mountains of British Columbia,” she said in a Facebook post.

“He was loved by his wife and 2 wee boys, his mom and dad and brothers. He will leave a large void in their lives and will be deeply missed.”

Pemberton Search and Rescue said it was called to an area near Rhododendron Mountain on Monday, where a backcountry skier had fallen into a 30-metre-deep crevasse.

Medical and extraction teams responded, but were unable to save him.

“The extraction from the crevasse was a very technical operation for the team,” said search manager David MacKenzie in a media release.

“A second team from Whistler SAR was dispatched to provide assistance to the Pemberton team.”

Treadway has produced more than a dozen ski videos, and was referred to by SBCSkier as “one of the most influential skiers of our time.”

Along with his wife and two children, he had been working on a project called “Free Range Family,” which included a Storyhive documentary.

“Come along as my family and I travel the continent in our RV in search of epic skiing and a simple life full of wonder,” reads the project pitch.

“It’s not all sunshine and roses, but after a year of living on the road, Dave and Tessa have found that they can indeed create a meaningful life for their family which centers around skiing but not to the detriment of all the other things they hold dear, such as spending quality family time together, educating and raising their children in a way that is in alignment with their spirituality and values.”

Members of the ski community have also taken to social media to remember Treadway as a “true original.”

A great skier and surfer named Dave Treadway died in an avalanche today and you all should know he was a true original. Such an amazing person. #RIPTreadway — Frequency Horizon (@theFreqHorizon) April 16, 2019

I’m saddened to learn of the passing of professional skier Dave Treadway. Treadway was killed while crossing a snow bridge in the Whistler backcountry when it collapsed yesterday. He is survived by his wife, two children, and many friends across the ski world. He’ll be missed. — Mike Rogge (@skiingrogge) April 16, 2019