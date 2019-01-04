Skier dies after being buried by avalanche near Pemberton

Whistler RCMP confirm a 42-year-old skier from Squamish died Thursday after being buried by an avalanche near Pemberton, B.C.

The avalanche happened just before 3 p.m. at Pebble Creek.

The man, who has not been named, was with a group of skiers that were well-equipped for the back country, says RCMP.

Whistler RCMP and Pemberton Search and Rescue were called out to reach the man but due to weather conditions and flying restrictions the group could not be reached until Friday morning.

The group stayed at a nearby cabin until officials arrived on Friday.