Weather
January 4, 2019 6:37 pm

Skier dies after being buried by avalanche near Pemberton

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

File photo of a search and rescue helicopter in B.C.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
A A

Whistler RCMP confirm a 42-year-old skier from Squamish died Thursday after being buried by an avalanche near Pemberton, B.C.

The avalanche happened just before 3 p.m. at Pebble Creek.

The man, who has not been named, was with a group of skiers that were well-equipped for the back country, says RCMP.

READ MORE: Wind, snowfall, avalanche warnings in southwest Alberta and Rockies

Whistler RCMP and Pemberton Search and Rescue were called out to reach the man but due to weather conditions and flying restrictions the group could not be reached until Friday morning.

The group stayed at a nearby cabin until officials arrived on Friday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
avalanche
Avalanche Pemberton
Man buried in avalanche
Man dies in avalanche
Pemberton avalanche
Skier buried in avalanche
Whistler RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.