N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after car rear-ends school bus

A 71-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus in Digby County, and police allege the driver’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

RCMP say the collision happened when a school bus was stopped on Hwy. 1 in Grosses Coques, N.S. at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia PC bill would suspend licences of drivers who pass school buses illegally

Its red lights were flashing.

Students were getting off the bus at the time when a small car headed in the same direction rear-ended the bus. No one was hurt.

RCMP say their officers arrived to find a heavily damaged car and “noted signs of impairment by alcohol on its driver.”

WATCH: N.B. school district uses camera to catch drivers failing to stop for school buses (Sept. 12, 2018)

The man from Grosses Coques was arrested and taken to Meteghan RCMP detachment for a breath test. Police say his blood alcohol level was found to be nearly three times the limit.

The driver of the car was held in custody “until he was sober,” according to police, and then released.

He is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on June 10 and is facing impaired-related charges.