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1 comment

  1. Cornelis (Neil) Bylenga
    April 27, 2026 at 5:43 pm

    Today

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Canada

Recovery mission at Port Haney Wharf after man reportedly falls in water

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 4:39 pm
1 min read
Maple Ridge RCMP on scene at the Port Haney on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Maple Ridge RCMP on scene at the Port Haney on Monday morning. Global News
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A recovery mission was underway in Maple Ridge on Monday after police received reports that a man had fallen into the water.

Maple Ridge RCMP said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to the Port Haney Wharf in the 22400 block of Pitt River Road.

Witnesses told Global News that a man was sitting on the wharf railing and fell backwards into the water. A friend tried to pull him out using a stick, but said he went under the water and did not resurface.

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Maple Ridge RCMP has deployed the detachment’s boat and is being assisted by BC RCMP Air Services, Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue Services and BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP said in a release.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue has also been deployed to assist and the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has been notified.

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The roadway to the wharf was closed to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maple Ridge RCMP at 604-463-6251 and quote file #2026-7971.

 

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