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1 comment

  1. Les
    April 27, 2026 at 5:49 pm

    This is why I’d never own a condo. The developer needs to consider each unit needs at least 1 parking stall.

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Proposed rezone to build Saskatoon up, construct new tallest building downtown

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 4:34 pm
2 min read
The Saskatoon StarPhoenix's building was listed for sale in 2023, after the paper went fully digital. Now, it may become the site of the new tallest building in the province. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon StarPhoenix's building was listed for sale in 2023, after the paper went fully digital. Now, it may become the site of the new tallest building in the province. Global News
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Downtown Saskatoon may see a new structure in its skyline, depending on public feedback received on a proposed 35-storey building to replace the StarPhoenix’s old office.

In addition to the potential 35-storey apartment or condominium building on the south side, a 24-storey dwelling is planned for the north. Between them, the existing two-level office space will house a retail unit and a five-floor building that will contain retail spaces and covered parking, according to construction plans provided by the site’s owners to the City of Saskatoon.

The applicants interested in building on 5th Avenue submitted a request to the city to rezone to allow mixed retail and residential uses.

Changes could be coming to Saskatoon's skyline, with two new residential buildings, commercial space, and parking proposed at the site on 5th Avenue. View image in full screen
Changes could be coming to Saskatoon’s skyline, with two new residential buildings, commercial space and parking proposed at the site on 5th Avenue. City of Saskatoon

An estimated 600 new residential units could be available if this plan is approved for construction. The new parking structures are also expected to host up to 540 cars.

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Renderings of the proposal to add to the space at 204 5th Ave. N. designate one of the new retail spaces as a grocery store, but the City of Saskatoon said even if the rezone is allowed, there is no guarantee a grocer will lease the space.

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On its website, the city said a grocery store opening “would be subject to interest from prospective operators and leasing agreements with the property owner.”

Each building will be a different height, with the highest being the south tower at 35 storeys. View image in full screen
City of Saskatoon

Each building will be a different height, with the highest being the south tower at 35 storeys.

This plan has not yet been approved by  city council, as it remains in its preliminary public engagement phase until next month. People who own property within 75-100 metres of it, its ward councillor and community association are being notified, according to the city.

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It would be the tallest building in the province, overshadowing the Nutrein Tower at River Landing by nearly 25 metres. The south side structure will be over 110 metres tall, according to planning documents.

A public information meeting is planned for the evening of May 7 at Saskatoon City Hall.

Click to play video: 'StarPhoenix building for sale after serving Saskatoon for 56 years'
StarPhoenix building for sale after serving Saskatoon for 56 years

Formal approval of the plan will happen after a public hearing. It will be hosted by council later — if the plan is okayed in the preliminary meetings with to-be-effected residents and city staffers.

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