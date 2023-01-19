StarPhoenix building for sale after serving Saskatoon for 56 years

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s StarPhoenix employees will be forced to work remotely after Postmedia publications announced that it will be putting the StarPhoenix building up for sale.

On Wednesday, Postmedia announced the closure of dozens of Alberta community newspapers will happen on Feb. 27 and the transfer of all Saskatchewan printing to Estevan Printing.

“It was really a great institution in Saskatoon for most of my time there and most of its 120 years in the city,” said former StarPhoenix columnist Les MacPherson.

MacPherson spent 37 years writing sports and general interest columns and following the Saskatoon city council.

“That’s my window right there,” MacPherson said, pointing to a street-facing window at the StarPhoenix while on location with Global News.

“I spent a lot of time staring out that window trying to think of something to write about.”

Story continues below advertisement

The StarPhoenix has inhabited its current building since 1967 and MacPherson expects the loss of the physical newsroom is going to affect the content that is being put out by the journalists.

“A newspaper newsroom is essential,” said former arts reporter Stephanie McKay. To lose the ability for all of the journalists to come together and make each other better makes me really sad.

“There is something really special about the StarPhoenix newsroom. It was the spirit of comradery and collaboration that happened within those walls.”

McKay was employed at the StarPhoenix for 12 years, serving two as an intern.

MacPherson explained that newspaper owners began to feel lost when writing started entering a more digital era.

“Profits were falling on the newspaper side. They weren’t coming close to making up those lost profits on the digital side.”

Pieces of the StarPhoenix’s history can now be found at the city archives.

“There was a time when a newspaper office was a community focal point,” said city archivist Jeff O’Brien.

He explained that the Saskatoon city archives contain a collection of 400,000 photographs submitted by the StarPhoenix as a result of a relationship with the provincial archives that began in the 1950s.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you want to talk about the history of the city of Saskatoon of the people of Saskatoon, that is in those pictures,” said O’Brien. “It’s a way to connect very intimately from the present to the past in a very detailed kind of way,”

“There is a reason why people are so entranced with old newspapers, because it is all about us and all about the community.”

MacPherson went on to say that the loss of the StarPhoenix will be huge for the city of Saskatoon.

“Not just in terms of the institution, but in terms of the coverage of municipal and city affairs.”

The StarPhoenix employees will continue producing content from their homes.

“I know how adaptable the folks are that work in newspapers,” said McKay. “I believe in them so much.”

Although the StarPhoenix building is going up for sale, the paper will still be printed out of Estevan, Sask.