Canada

Postmedia to move Alberta community newspapers to digital, make changes in Saskatchewan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2023 1:49 pm
Postmedia announced measures as part of a transformation plan to come for community newspapers in the prairies which includes Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Postmedia announced measures as part of a transformation plan to come for community newspapers in the prairies which includes Saskatchewan. GAC

Postmedia is moving a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats, eyeing more outsourcing deals for printing and laying off workers.

The moves were announced Wednesday in an internal memo to staff obtained by The Canadian Press that describes the measures as part of a transformation plan geared toward managing costs. The memo says the plan will result in an unspecified number of roles being eliminated across Postmedia over the coming month as it works through vacancies and layoffs.

It adds that the Postmedia publications moving to digital formats will make the transition on Feb. 27, but did not name which newspapers will make the switch.

Postmedia also used the memo to announce that it has entered into a limited partnership agreement with Glacier Media and will be moving all of its Saskatchewan printing to Estevan Printing.

The company says it will be putting its Saskatoon building up for sale and looking to sublease a Regina property, leaving Saskatchewan-based employees to permanently adopt remote work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.

Saskatchewan NewsPostmediaAlberta NewsPrairie provincesAlberta community newspapersdigital onlytransformation plan
© 2023 The Canadian Press

