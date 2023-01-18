Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Postmedia sells Calgary Herald building for $17.25M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2023 5:26 pm
Employees make their way to the front doors of the Calgary Herald in Calgary, Alta., on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. Newspaper publisher Postmedia says it has sold the Calgary Herald building for $17.25 million to U-haul Co. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Employees make their way to the front doors of the Calgary Herald in Calgary, Alta., on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. Newspaper publisher Postmedia says it has sold the Calgary Herald building for $17.25 million to U-haul Co. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

Newspaper publisher Postmedia says it has sold the Calgary Herald building for $17.25 million to U-Haul Co.

The landmark brick building is in a prominent location just across the river from downtown, and is visible from the busy commuter routes of Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail.

Postmedia’s announcement comes the same day as the company said it is moving a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats and laying off workers.

Read more: Postmedia to move Alberta community newspapers to digital, make changes in Saskatchewan

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

Those moves were announced in an internal memo to staff Wednesday obtained by The Canadian Press that describes the measures as part of a transformation plan geared toward managing costs.

Trending Now

The memo says the plan will result in an unspecified number of roles being eliminated across Postmedia over the coming month as it works through vacancies and layoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

It adds that the Postmedia publications moving to digital formats will make the transition on Feb. 27, but did not name which newspapers will make the switch.

Read more: Union looks to represent press room employees at Postmedia plant in Toronto

Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window

Postmedia also used the memo to announce that it has entered into a limited partnership agreement with Glacier Media and will be moving all of its Saskatchewan printing to Estevan Printing.

The company says it will be putting its Saskatoon building up for sale and looking to sublease a Regina property, leaving Saskatchewan-based employees to permanently adopt remote work.

CalgaryPostmediaCalgary HeraldUhaulcalgary herald buildingcalgary herald building soldpostmedia calgary herald
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers