‘Married at First Sight’ participant ends up engaged to show counsellor

Married at First Sight participant Jon Francetic thought he was going to find true love on the reality show, and while it didn’t happen the way he thought it would, he’s now engaged — to Jessica Griffin, one of the show’s counsellors.

The reality show pairs strangers together, who are then officially married in front of their friends and family, having never met before. They learn each other’s names and see each other for the first time literal seconds before tying the knot.

Francetic, 30, was initially married to fellow MAFS participant Molly Duff during Season 6 of the show, but they divorced soon after. The pair frequently fought and couldn’t seem to find any common ground.

Interestingly, Griffin, 41, was one of the counsellors trying to help Duff and Francetic work through their issues. Griffin has been working as a therapist on the show for the past two years.

Last August, Francetic confirmed he was dating Griffin; the pair began seeing each other approximately five months after Season 6 wrapped.

On Sunday, Francetic posted a photo with Griffin at the Grand Canyon to his Instagram, indicating that the pair is now engaged.

Griffin will not be returning to MAFS.

“Jessica and Jon are very happy together. She wants to focus on her family and their relationship,” said a source to People. Indeed, the couple looks very happy on social media, as evidenced on both of their accounts.

‘Married at First Sight’ airs on Lifetime in Canada at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday.