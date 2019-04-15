Shemar Moore returning to ‘Young and the Restless’ to honour Kristoff St. John

Fans of The Young and the Restless are still feeling the loss of longtime star Kristoff St. John, who passed away on Feb. 3, but viewers will be able to mourn along with the cast when the actor’s death is addressed in an upcoming storyline.

During the week of April 22, the actor’s passing will be incorporated into the storyline as the citizens of Genoa City are shocked to learn that his character, Neil Winters, has passed away.

As a tribute to St. John, former Y&R star Shemar Moore (currently starring in Global’s S.W.A.T.) will return to the show to reprise the role of Malcolm Winters, half-brother of St. John’s character, in the April 24 and 25 episodes. The week-long story arc will culminate with the citizens of Genoa City gathering together at a sure-to-be-emotional memorial service.

Moore will also be joined by former Y&R stars Victoria Rowell and Misheal Morgan in a special tribute that will air on Friday, April 26, featuring former and current Y&R cast members sharing their fondest memories of St. John from the decades he appeared on the show.

In advance of the air date, CBS shared some new photos from the upcoming episodes.

St. John was just 52 when he died; the coroner’s report subsequently determined the cause of death to be “hypertrophic heart disease,” with a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner telling ET Canada that “other contributing factors” included alcohol.

Upon news of the actor’s passing, CBS paid tribute in a statement, describing St. John as “a very talented actor and an even better person.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on Global.