Surrey Newton MLA weighs in on policing debate

Labour Minister and Surrey Newton NDP MLA Harry Bains is wading into the debate on policing in Surrey, saying the violence has to end.

READ MORE: Surrey plans to have new police force running by July 2020: internal memo

“Whatever system we have, changing badges, does that matter? I think it’s the model of the policing we need to decide whether that model is working for us because we’ve seen challenges in the past,” he said. “Going forward, my expectation is policing and law enforcement should be at least equal or better than what we have today.”

Bains says at the end of the day, residents just want the violence to end.

“It is becoming very, very dangerous and I think when people who don’t feel safe in their own homes, don’t feel safe walking around their neighbourhood with their children going to the park, when they don’t feel safe using public facilities, nothing else matters.”

READ MORE: Surrey mayor says there will be public consultation on move to municipal police force

A report by the City of Surrey on the transition to a municipal police force and away from the RCMP goes to Solicitor General Mike Farnworth this month, who must approve the change.