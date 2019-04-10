Surrey plans to have new police force running by July, 2020: internal memo

Global News has obtained the terms of reference for the “Surrey Policing Transition Project.”

The confidential memo lays out the plan and overall approach as the city moves to a civic police force.

It says if the transition is approved by the provincial government, it will take place in four phases.

Phase one is underway right now with the project team in place responsible for a strategic plan.

Phase two begins in July focusing on recruitment.

Phase 3 starts next January when senior management and key personnel are brought on board and a police board is set up.

Phase 4 is set to roll out in July 2020 with the operation of the new Surrey police service running in parallel with the wind-up of the RCMP contract.

It goes on to say “several key issues will need to be considered during the transition planning phase including appropriate staffing levels.”

For example, it mentions “a possible increase in the total number of sworn members.”

Also, the report says a new IT infrastructure system will be required.