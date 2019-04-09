Surrey opposition councillor says she’s been ‘shut out’ of police transition process

The lone opposition councillor on Surrey council says she’s been shut out of the process as the city puts the finishing touches on the report going to the province on moving from the RCMP to a civic force.

For such a big change, Linda Annis says it’s unacceptable.

READ MORE: Surrey mayor says there will be public consultation on move to municipal police force

Annis says she feels like a bystander in the process, completely shut out and not privy to any information.

“We’ve not really been involved in the process other than early on to be advised that who would be writing the report.”

Annis says she’d like at least one question answered right now — how much will it cost?

Coun. Allison Patton, who ran on the same slate as Mayor Doug McCallum, appears to have some information on the cost that Coun. Annis does not.

“The exact figure, no, but I have been informed that it looks like it’s coming in as was expected.”

The mayor has said many times the cost will be about 10 per cent more than the RCMP.

READ MORE: Surrey mayor quashes councillor’s motion to discuss move to civic police force

Councillors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke also say they haven’t been privy to any of the information going into the report and were not consulted.