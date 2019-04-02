Surrey mayor quashes councillor’s motion to discuss move to civic police force

Things got a little testy at the Monday night meeting of Surrey council, when Coun. Stephen Pettigrew tried to bring forth a “notice of motion,” calling for public consultation to be held before moving to a municipal police force and away from the RCMP.

Pettigrew says it’s important to hear from residents.

“I want to be able to make sure the public is consulted and it’s a huge decision. So let’s hear from the public and let’s hear what they say before we continue moving forward.”

However, Mayor Doug McCallum was having none of it, and said it was the wrong venue to bring forth the “notice of motion.”

“So I’m going to rule it out of order at this venue. You’re free to bring it up at our next Public Safety Committee meeting which is the proper venue to do that so.”

Pettigrew challenged the mayor’s decision. McCallum called for a vote, and a majority on council supported the mayor.

A report by the City on the transition from the RCMP to a civic force is expected to be submitted to the provincial government in the next few weeks.

The solicitor general must approve the change.

That report is expected to include the cost, something critics have said may be too high.