Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. eva23
    September 3, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    Find Online Jobs (500$-6000$ Weekly) safe and secure! Easy Acces To Information. Simple in use. All the Answers. Multiple sources combined. Fast and trusted. Discover us now! Easy & Fast, 99% Match.
    Follow Here ………W­­­­w­­­­w­­­­.­­­­P­­­­­­­a­­­­­­­y­­­­­­­A­­­­­­­t­­­­H­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­m­­­­e­­­­­­­1­­­­.­­­­­­­­­­C­­­­o­­­­­­m

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Survey says Saskatchewanians support social media limits for youth: province

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 3, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier says early social media ban survey shows residents want limitations for youth'
Premier says early social media ban survey shows residents want limitations for youth
RELATED: Premier says early social media ban survey shows residents want limitations for youth – Jun 10, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 80 per cent of Saskatchewanian households support social media limits for children and teenagers, according to the provincial government’s survey responses.

The mailout surveys were launched in May, with postcards sent to every household in Saskatchewan. The card posed a yes or no question, asking residents if they would support social media limits for children younger than 16.

Slightly more than 86 per cent responded affirmatively – whereas 13.66 per cent said no, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan government. It noted that the majority of respondents agreed with 16 being the cut-off age for any potential constraints.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The postcards also asked about exemptions for some specific mainstream social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook. Most households supported imposing restrictions on all, but some respondents told the province YouTube should be shielded from such limitations, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you to the thousands of Saskatchewan residents who took the time to share their views,” provincial Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said in the news release.

Carr added that survey results will be used to inform the province’s talks with the federal government as Ottawa considers ways it can strengthen online safeguards for youth.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa unveils plan to ban social media for youth under 16 — but not AI chatbots'
Ottawa unveils plan to ban social media for youth under 16 — but not AI chatbots

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices