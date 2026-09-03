Survey says Saskatchewanians support social media limits for youth: province

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More than 80 per cent of Saskatchewanian households support social media limits for children and teenagers, according to the provincial government’s survey responses.

The mailout surveys were launched in May, with postcards sent to every household in Saskatchewan. The card posed a yes or no question, asking residents if they would support social media limits for children younger than 16.

Slightly more than 86 per cent responded affirmatively – whereas 13.66 per cent said no, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan government. It noted that the majority of respondents agreed with 16 being the cut-off age for any potential constraints.

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The postcards also asked about exemptions for some specific mainstream social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook. Most households supported imposing restrictions on all, but some respondents told the province YouTube should be shielded from such limitations, it said.

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“Thank you to the thousands of Saskatchewan residents who took the time to share their views,” provincial Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said in the news release.

Carr added that survey results will be used to inform the province’s talks with the federal government as Ottawa considers ways it can strengthen online safeguards for youth.